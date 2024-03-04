Celebrity Big Brother has relaunched after a five-year hiatus and this year's line-up has been revealed.

X Factor judges Sharon Osborne and Louis Walsh, Kate Middleton's uncle, and Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu are among those entering the house in 2024.

The reality series was axed by Channel 5 amid a ratings slump in 2018, but has made a comeback on ITV.

From 'Nasty' Nick and 'punch-gate', to 'David's dead' and Kim Woodburn's spat with Jamie O’Hara, the show has created some of the most controversial and memorable moments of British TV history.

This season's Celebrity Big Brother is hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best and will air for 19 days.

Big Brother will be followed each night by Big Brother: Late & Live - a new show hosted by Odudu and Best from the site of the Big Brother house in front of a studio audience.

The Big Brother: Live Stream also makes its return to screens, airing seven nights a week exclusively on ITVX.

The full line-up

Former X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne;

Former X Factor judge Louis Walsh;

Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Nikita Kuzmin;

Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu;

Coronation Street actor Colson Smith;

Kate Middleton's uncle Gary Goldsmith;

Musical star Marisha Wallace;

David Potts from Ibiza Weekender;

Reggae musician Levi Roots;

Media personality Zeze Millz;

Real Housewife of Cheshire star Lauren Simon;

Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches;

Television presenter Fern Britton.

Tune into the ITV News entertainment podcast, Unscripted…