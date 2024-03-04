France has approved a bill to make women’s right to abortion protected by the French Constitution, on Monday.

The bill was passed through in an overwhelming 780-72 vote, with nearly the entire historic joint session at the Palace of Versailles joined in a long standing ovation.

Emmanuel Macron’s government voted that Article 34 of the French Constitution will be amended to specify that “the law determines the conditions by which is exercised the freedom of women to have recourse to an abortion, which is guaranteed.”

Both houses of parliament, the National Assembly and the Senate, have already adopted this - today's vote was largely a formality.

The policy was promised by the French president following a rollback of abortion rights by court rulings in the United States.

In June 2023, the decision by the US Supreme Court to strip women of the right to abortion reverberated across Europe’s political landscape.

It forced the issue back into public debate in France, at a time of political upheaval.

In the lead up to the historic vote, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal addressed the 925 politicians gathered for the joint session in Versailles.

He called on them to make France a leader in women's rights and set an example in defence of women's rights for countries around the world.

“We have a moral debt to women,” Attal said.

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal arrives at the Palace of Versailles on Monday. Credit: AP

He paid tribute to Simone Veil, a prominent legislator, former health minister and key feminist who in 1975 championed the bill that decriminalised abortion in France.

“We have a chance to change history,” Attal said in a moving and determined speech.

“Make Simone Veil proud," he said to a standing ovation.

The right to an abortion has broad support among the French public.

A recent poll showed support at over 80%, consistent with previous surveys.

The same poll also showed that a solid majority of people are in favour of enshrining it in the constitution.

There were scenes of celebrations around France ahead of the historical joint parliament session.

