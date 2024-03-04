When five became one: Spice Girls mark 30 years since band auditions with video

The Spice Girls have unearthed footage to celebrate 30 years since their first auditions.

The group, which formed in 1994, went on to dominate the charts with hits such as Wannabe, Who Do You Think You Are?, 2 Become 1 and Viva Forever.

A video released to mark the occasion shows band members Emma Bunton, Victoria Adams (now Beckham), Geri Halliwell, Mel Brown and Mel Chisholm dancing and messing around together.

A post on X said: “Today marks the 30th anniversary of the very first Spice Girls auditions!

“What started back in 1994 has turned into an amazing journey, way beyond anything we could have ever imagined.

“Thank you to our fans for your support from day one. #FriendshipNeverEnds.”

The group are dressed down, with Adams, now Beckham, in a red Adidas t-shirt and belted jeans.

In one clip, Chisholm sports a backwards baseball cap and Bunton wears a Tweetie Pie t-shirt.

Fans of the band, will also be able to slam stamps down and wind them all around after Royal Mail announced it will issue a set celebrating one of their 30th anniversary.

The release marks the first time Royal Mail has dedicated an entire stamp issue to a female pop group.

All the members of the girl group except Beckham reunited in 2019 for a tour of the UK and Ireland.

It was the first time the Spice Girls had performed together since the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony.

In 2022, the group rereleased their Spice album to mark 25 years since its debut.

