The first series of ITV’s Celebrity Big Brother is widely reported to include Kate Middleton's uncle, Gary Goldsmith.

The revived series is said to have a host of famous faces back on our screens, potentially including Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh, Levi Roots, and Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

But reports of Goldsmith's involvement has piqued the interest of viewers, as well as his millionaire status and criminal history.

Who is he and what is his relationship with the Princess of Wales?

Gary Goldsmith

Goldsmith is the younger brother of the Princess of Wales' mother, Carole Middleton, making him uncle to the princess and her two siblings, Pippa and James.

Now 58, Goldsmith is a millionaire businessman who made most of his money in recruitment.

He was only eight when Carole joined British Airways as a stewardess, later meeting Michael Middleton - at 15 he was an usher at their wedding.

After leaving school, Goldsmith worked as an IT operator but soon joined IT recruitment firm Computer Futures.

Gary Goldsmith leaves court after being fined £5,000 for assaulting his fourth wife in 2017. Credit: PA

It was here he began accumulating his wealth, selling his shares for a reported £17 million in 2005 and buying a villa in Ibiza, named Maison de Bang Bang, where he resides.

He shares his daughter, 19-year-old Tallulah, with his second wife, Luan. It was with Luan that he attended William and Kate's wedding in 2011.

The royal couple reportedly visited Goldsmith at the villa in 2006.

Goldsmith currently lives with his fourth wife, Julie-Ann.

On October 13 in 2017, he was arrested for assaulting Julie-Ann after a drunken argument in which she accused him of taking drugs.

The Princess of Wales' current relationship with her uncle is unclear. Credit: PA

The next month, he pleaded guilty to at Westminster Magistrates Court and was handed a £5,000 fine and ordered into alcohol rehabilitation.

According to reports, Goldsmith also attempted to star in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! last year.

His rumoured net worth is now around £30 million, though his current relationship with the Prince and Princess of Wales is unclear.

Celebrity Big Brother

Goldsmith is reported to star in this year's series of Big Brother alongside Strictly Come Dancing star Nikita Kuzmin, Ibiza Weekender's David Potts, Broadway giant Marisha Wallace, and more, with fans hoping he will offer rare royal insight.

Goldsmith is the younger brother of Carole Middleton (left). Credit: PA

Becoming isolated from the outside world, the celebrities will take part in nominations and tasks as cameras capture their every move.

Viewers will be able watch the celebrity evictees first live interview alongside exclusive features, including access to the camera runs, special guest commentary and debate.

Hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best, the cast of the much-anticipated new series will be revealed in a live launch.

Celebrity Big Brother: Live Launch will reveal the new cast of celebrities entering the Big Brother house on Monday, March 4 at 9pm on ITV1.

