Some of California's most luxurious homes are teetering on the edge of a cliff following an enormous landslide.

The ocean-view mansions were left hanging dangerously close to the brink after the seafront was battered with a bout of wet weather that left a deluge of mud and debris in its wake in the city of Dana Point.

Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for several counties in Southern California as high winds, damaging rain and heavy snowfall attacked the US state in early February.

Authorities have determined the plush cliffside residences are not in immediate danger, while a geotechnical engineer determined that no further action was needed after they assessed the structural integrity of the area.

One of the homes is reportedly worth almost $16 million (£12.5 million).

“At this point, the City has deemed that no additional action is necessary, and out of an abundance of caution has recommended that the property owner contract for a professional engineering assessment of the property,” a statement by Dana Point officials said.

“The house is fine, it's not threatened and it will not be red-tagged,” the owner, Dr Lewis Bruggeman, told local station KCAL-TV. “The city agrees that there's no major structural issue with the house.”

