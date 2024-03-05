Consultants in England reach deal with government which could end pay dispute

Consultants in England have reached a new deal with the government which could draw a line under the ongoing dispute over pay.

The British Medical Association (BMA) and Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association (HCSA) will now put the offer to their members.

The new offer, if accepted by members, would see more doctors getting an additional rise compared to the previous offer – which was narrowly voted down by medics.

If accepted, top hospital doctors will get a rise of between 6% and 19.6%, depending on the number of years in service.

BMA consultants committee chairman Dr Vishal Sharma said: “This hard fought for offer marks a step forward in restoring fairness and if it is accepted, as we hope it will be, it is essential that the pay review process makes recommendations that will further restore consultants’ pay in the coming years, to fix the retention crisis among the consultant workforce – and therefore safeguard medical expertise in the NHS.”

Consultants have staged strike action four times since July - including an unprecedented walkout alongside junior doctors in September and October last year.

Consultants narrowly rejected the pay offer from the government in February - which was a 4.95 per cent pay rise on top of the 6 per cent increase they have already been given.

Commenting on the new offer for consultants in England, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “Ending strike action in the NHS is vital if we want to cut waiting lists and make sure patients are getting the care they deserve.

“This improved offer demonstrates that we are seeking a fair agreement that is good for consultants, good for patients, and good for the taxpayer.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Victoria Atkins added: “I hugely value the work of NHS consultants and am glad that unions are recommending this revised offer to their members – they clearly recognise the various benefits it offers.

“If accepted, it will modernise pay structures – directly addressing gender pay issues in the NHS – and enhance consultants’ parental leave options.

“It paves the way to ending industrial action by consultants following many weeks of constructive dialogue and represents a good offer for consultants, patients and the taxpayer.”

BMA consultants and specialist doctors in Wales voted this week to strike for 48-hours from 16 April, after striking twice this year already over pay and conditions.

