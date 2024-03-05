The Princess of Wales' uncle, Gary Goldsmith, has admitted "it's difficult to get hold of Kate at the best of times" while speaking to other housemates on Celebrity Big Brother.

The 58-year-old entered the Big Brother house on Monday night with a host of other famous faces including including X-Factor legends Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh, and Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

The princess has recently been the focal point of wider speculation surrounding her disappearance from public life following abdominal surgery in January.

Gary Goldsmith leaving court after being fined £5,000 for assaulting his fourth wife in 2017. Credit: PA

On Tuesday night, Walsh asked Goldsmith in the kitchen: “Is it difficult for you, being related to famous people?”

The businessman responded: “I didn’t vote for it, it happened to me, and then suddenly there’s a spotlight on you.”

He adds: “They call me the buncle! Have you heard of a buncle? Bad uncle, apparently every family has them.”

Goldsmith then admitted: “It’s difficult to get hold of Kate at the best of times, and she’s got children and I love the fact that she’s putting family first."

Goldsmith also said he believes William and Kate are both "the saviour of the royal family".

Kate returned to Adelaide Cottage, in Windsor, after two weeks in hospital to be reunited with her three children, Kensington Palace said.

Prince William, her husband, temporarily stepped back from his royal role to juggle caring for her and their children.

Details of her condition have not been revealed, but the Palace said previously it was not cancer-related and that Kate wished her personal medical information to remain private.

This is the Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson.