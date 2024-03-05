Chelsea striker Sam Kerr has pleaded not guilty to racially aggravated harassment of a police officer, according to the Crown Prosecution Service.

The Australia captain was charged with causing a police officer harassment, alarm or distress during an incident in Twickenham, south-west London, on January 30 last year.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said the incident involved an officer who was responding to a complaint about a taxi fare.

Ms Kerr denied the charge at a plea and trial preparation hearing at Kingston upon Thames Crown Court on Monday.

She is due to face trial next February, according to reports.

Kerr is two months into a lengthy period on the sidelines after sustaining an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the Blues’ warm-weather training camp in Morocco.

The 30-year-old – Australia’s all-time leading scorer with 69 goals – joined Chelsea in 2020 and has helped the London club win the last four Women’s Super League titles as well as the FA Cup three times.

