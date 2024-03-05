King Charles and Jeremy Hunt pictured together ahead of Budget

The King has held an in-person pre-Budget audience with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt at Buckingham Palace.

The photographs released show the King, who is being treated for cancer, smiling broadly as he welcomed Mr Hunt to Buckingham Palace.

The King and Jeremy Hunt. Credit: PA

Before a Budget is presented, the Chancellor of the Exchequer meets with the monarch, usually the day before the Government’s plans for the economy are delivered in a statement to the Commons. The audience is traditionally a private one, but, this time, the King was photographed shaking hands with Mr Hunt in the Private Audience Room of the royal residence. Charles, dressed in a blue suit and pale tie, was shown smiling broadly as he welcomed Mr Hunt to the Palace. They were also shown sitting in chairs either side of a small antique table, with Charles looking more serious as he posed with his hands clasped together.

There is speculation Mr Hunt will announce a cut in National Insurance or the basic rate of income tax on Wednesday, in the Tory government's likely final Budget before the next general election.

