Princess of Wales conspiracy theories: Separating fact from fiction

Not for the first time in recent weeks, the "where is Kate" and the "what's wrong with Kate" fascination is reaching levels of hysteria on social media and elsewhere.

The conspiracy theorists are buzzing excitedly like wasps around a jar of honey on a warm summer's afternoon.

It's been made worse by the publication of a photograph of Kate in Windsor in a car being driven by her mother, Carole Middleton.

The photo was taken by a paparazzi photographer and sold to the US entertainment website TMZ.

No British broadcaster or newspaper has yet published the photograph.

Rather confusingly, the British Army appeared to have confirmed Kate's attendance at a Trooping the Colour event in June only for Kensington Palace to insist nothing has yet been agreed or confirmed.

So why don't we sort fact from fiction.

What's wrong with Kate?

We don't know. She had major abdominal surgery and spent 13 nights in hospital.

She is taking time off public facing duties to focus on her recovery.

Kate is due to be off until at least "Easter" - we don't know if that means Easter weekend or after the Easter school holidays.

There is lots of speculation about what she is recovering from, but her office, Kensington Palace, will only say "abdominal surgery", and beyond that she is entitled to a degree of medical privacy.

Was her illness the reason why William missed an event last week?

We don't know. Kensington Palace has only said that it was a "personal matter".

Prince William was due to give a Reading at St George's Chapel in Windsor. The service of thanksgiving was for his godfather, the late King Constantine of Greece.

It was attended by the Greek Royal Family, the King and Queen of Spain and many European Royals.

William pulled out 45 minutes before the event and phoned the Greek Royal Family that morning.

The Prince of Wales was back on public duties at a synagogue in London two days later and in Wrexham, North Wales, on Friday.

Why is the British media not showing the new photograph of her?

The photo was taken while Kate was being driven in Windsor by her mum. Kate was a passenger in the front seat of a car.

A paparazzi photographer took the photograph and then tried to sell the picture to media outlets.

British media do not tend to use paparazzi photographs of Royals on private engagements unless there is a strong public interest case for them to do so.

In this case, the photos were not authorised by Kensington Palace, they were taken while Kate continues her recovery and she can expect a degree of privacy while she is away from work after her operation.

Media outlets bidding for unauthorised photographs inflates the price and encourages other paparazzi photographers to make more attempts to take photos of the Royals during their private time.

William is fiercely protective of his wife and children, and a paparazzi market which encourages risk taking and intrusion leads to a situation which was commonplace, and widely regarded as wrong, during Princess Diana's time as the Princess of Wales.

Kensington Palace are not commenting on the TMZ photo as it will give the website further publicity.

Why haven't we seen pictures of Kate before now?

Kate is recovering from some kind of serious medical procedure and her office say she is entitled to make her recovery in the timeframe that medics have advised.

If the palace were to bow to the pressure and release images of Kate, it undermines their policy.

Royal sources insist no individual should be forced to endure a photoshoot or take an Instagram selfie whilst they are recuperating from an operation.

Kate has not taken off any more time than Kensington Palace suggested was necessary - on doctors' advice.

Easter is still a few weeks away, and she might also decide to stay off work until after the school holidays.

The Princess of Wales has been recovering from abdominal surgery. Credit: PA

Why don't they just say what's wrong with her?

Ordinarily, members of the Royal Family would not share their medical details, and share only the most limited information.

King Charles decided to share his prostate operation earlier this year in order to encourage other men to get themselves checked.

Buckingham Palace also shared his cancer diagnosis given he is the Head of State and Head of Monarchy, and, as such, would have to take time off away from public life.

The King has not yet shared what type of cancer he has or what type of cancer treatment he is getting.

What's this about the Army confirming Kate's return to work?

The British Army is making tickets available for Trooping the Colour - the King's official birthday parade.

Kate is the Honorary Colonel of the Irish Guards and the Army website says she will be Reviewing the Troops on Saturday June 8.

Kensington Palace says only it confirms Kate's attendance at events and it has not yet confirmed this one.

It's understood the Army hopes Kate will be there, but nothing is yet confirmed by the palace and so it seems the Army website has got ahead of itself.

There is a similar situation on the following weekend for King Charles' attendance on Saturday June 15, but Buckingham Palace says all of this will be reviewed and amended nearer the time depending on the King's health situation.

