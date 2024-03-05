The Ministry of Defence (MoD) has appeared to confirm that the Princess of Wales will return to her official duties at this summer's Trooping the Colour event.

Kate Middleton has been absent from official duties after undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

Kensington Palace has not confirmed the Princess of Wales' attendance at the event, which is scheduled for Saturday June 8.

A summary of the event on the British Army's website read: "Trooping the Colour reviewed by Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales is identical to Trooping the Colour reviewed by His Majesty The King, with the exception that some additional mounted officers ride when His Majesty The King is present.

"Taking part will be over 1,400 soldiers of the Household Division and The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery, including 400 musicians from the Massed Bands, all of whom will parade on Horse Guards for the second of two formal Reviews.

"Trooping the Colour reviewed by Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales also includes 250 soldiers from the Foot Guards who will line the processional route along The Mall.

"The soldiers will be inspected by Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales, Colonel Irish Guards."

Kate returned to Adelaide Cottage, in Windsor, after two weeks in hospital to be reunited with her three children, Kensington Palace said.

Prince William, her husband, temporarily stepped back from his royal role to juggle caring for her and their children.

Details of her condition have not been revealed, but the Palace said previously it was not cancer-related and that Kate wished her personal medical information to remain private.

The MoD, meanwhile, has also appeared to suggest that King Charles III will attend Trooping the Colour on Saturday, June 15.

Queen Camilla and the Princess of Wales at the 2023 Trooping the Colour ceremony. Credit: PA

Kensington Palace has again not confirmed the King's attendance and has previously declined to say when he will return to public-facing duties, after it was revealed he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Charles announced he had been diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer one week after the Princess of Wales left hospital.

He has since started a schedule of regular treatments and is only taking on some behind-the-scenes duties.

The King has so far opted to spend much of his time recovering at the royal residence in Sandringham, Norfolk

