The women’s football World Cup is top of a long list of major global sporting events the UK wants to stage.

Others include the Tour de France, the men’s rugby World Cup and the world athletics championships.

Under the banner Making Live Sport Matter, UK sport is targeting 70 events in total.

But the aspiration stretches beyond the mainstream, with their sights also set on the Skateboarding World Championships, the IOC’s new Olympic Qualifying Series for urban sports and the Climbing World Championships.

Simon Morton, Deputy CEO and Director of Events at UK Sport said: “Live sport is a fundamental part of this country’s social fabric. No other country buys more tickets per head to major sporting events than we do in the UK.

“In the years ahead, we want to host a programme of live sport that resonates with the British public and makes a difference to millions of people’s lives.”

