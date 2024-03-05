Thousands of users across the globe have been affected by Meta-owned Facebook and Instagram outages on Tuesday.

It seems both social media apps, as well as Facebook Messenger and Threads, have stopped working and logged users out.

There is currently no word as to when the problem will be fixed.

Andy Stone, communications director at Meta, posted on X: "We're aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now."

Many have reported seeing "session expired" messages, as Downdetector, a site monitoring outages worldwide, showed over 230,000 reports of Facebook being down.

Over 37,000 have reported Instagram as not working.

The hashtag #instagramdown was trending on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday afternoon as users took to the app to vent their frustrations.

"Anyone else freak out and think they was being hacked?" one person wrote.

WhatsApp, also owned by Meta, appears to be working as usual.

