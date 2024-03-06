Chancellor to lay out spending commitments in his Budget

Watch the Budget and analysis from ITV News Correspondents here from 12:15

Jeremy Hunt is expected to cut National Insurance by 2p when he lays out his spending plans in the Budget on Wednesday afternoon.

The move would save the average worker on a £35,000 annual salary around £450 a year.

This adds up to £900 a year when combined with the 2p cut to National Insurance announced in the Autumn Statement last year.

The tax cut will cost the government around £10 billion a year - which the chancellor is expected to fund by scrapping the non-dom tax status, extending the windfall tax on oil and gas companies, changing tax breaks on holiday lets, and introducing a tax on vapes.

Mr Hunt will promise “permanent cuts in taxation” that would bring “higher growth”, as he tries to revive the economy and boost the Tories’ dire poll ratings ahead of this year’s expected general election.

Have you heard our podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…

In February the UK economy officially entered a recession, leaving less room for giveaways in the Budget.

GDP fell by a worse-than-expected 0.3 per cent between October and December, after a decline of 0.1 per cent in the previous three months.

The chancellor was pictured out running this morning with his dog before delivering his statement.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said Labour is “now the party of economic responsibility” as she accused the Tories of overseeing “fourteen years of economic failure” with the overall tax burden still rising. She said: “The Conservatives promised to fix the nation’s roof, but instead they have smashed the windows, kicked the door in and are now burning the house down. “Taxes are rising, prices are still going up in the shops and we have been hit by recession. Nothing the Chancellor says or does can undo the economic vandalism of the Conservatives over the past decade. Shadow Chief Secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones says if the government scrap the non-dom tax loophole it will be "a humiliating u-turn for the Conservatives."

Scrapping the non-dom status had been one of Labour's key policies they would use to fund spending plans - "are they really in a position where they're so bereft of any ideas of their own?", he asked.

It's been reported the chancellor was also considering cutting income tax, which is more expensive and more inflationary for the government, but also benefits pensioners and people with investments.

ITV News understands the chancellor will extend the Household Support Fund, which has supported millions of families during the cost of living crisis.

Grants from the fund have been awarded to struggling families to help pay for food, heating and other essentials.

The current phase of the fund was due to finish at the end of March.

Other key things to look out for in the Budget which have been reported are likely to happen include:

Extending the windfall tax on oil and gas companies until 2029

An extension in the 5p cut to fuel duty

Freezing alcohol duty until February 2025

Scrapping of tax breaks for owners of holiday lets

A tax on vaping, along with an increase in tobacco duty to keep vaping as a cheaper alternative to smoking.

Scrapping the non-dom tax status

Increasing air passenger duty for business travel, which would mean a rise in business class ticket prices

Changes to the threshold at which families start paying back child benefit

Funding to improve productivity in public services, with a focus on cutting waste

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our podcast to find out What You Need To Know...