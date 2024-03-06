Donald Trump is poised to be the only Republican candidate running for president as his last rival Nikki Haley prepares to drop out of the race, according to reports.

Sources familiar with Haley's plans have stated that she will exit the Republican presidential race, clearing the path for Trump.

Haley had vowed to stay in the race through to Super Tuesday despite a number of dismal outings in the polls.

Haley, a former South Carolina governor and UN ambassador, was Trump’s first significant rival when she jumped into the race in February 2023.

She spent the final phase of her campaign aggressively warning the GOP against embracing Trump, whom she argued was too consumed by chaos and personal grievance to defeat President Joe Biden in the general election.

Her departure clears Trump to focus solely on his likely rematch in November with Biden.

More to follow...

