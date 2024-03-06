Hunt's budget could become a headache for Labour if they win general election

A huge problem for Labour if they win the election, bequeathed by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt today.

There will be £0.8 billion a year less departmental day-to-day spending from 2025/6 - though £0.9 billion more capital spending.

And with commitments to increase or protect spending in health, schools, defence, childcare and overseas aid, there would be massive - some would say implausible - real cuts in all other departments’ budgets of 2.3% a year from 2025/6.

When Hunt taunts Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves and Sir Keir Starmer, they would raise taxes, the question is how any government fixes public services without raising taxes.

Hunt is betting on improving public sector productivity.

But the kind of IT investment he unveiled for health and the police, for example, will take years to deliver results.

