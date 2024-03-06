A "hypervaccinated" man from Germany has been vaccinated against Covid-19 217 times and didn't display any side effects, according to a new report.

The 62-year-old, who has not been named, received the jabs over the course of 29 months, as reported in medical journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases.

He was vaccinated "deliberately and for private reasons", the journal said. It is unclear what Covid-19 vaccines were given.

Scientists at the University of Erlangen-Nuremberg heard about his story through local newspapers and asked if they could carry out a series of tests on him.

He then offered to provide his medical information and donate blood and saliva so that scientists could analyse the impacts the vaccinations had had on his body.

The research said the man involved did not report any vaccination-related side effects throughout the process and routine tests also showed no abnormalities relating to the Covid-19 jabs.

He also had no signs of having previously been infected by SARS-CoV-2, which is the virus that causes coronavirus.

This was proven with repeatedly negative antigen tests, PCRs and blood tests, but scientists were unable to confirm whether this was caused by the large number of vaccinations.

They also discouraged anybody from getting more Covid-19 vaccines than is typically recommended.

"Importantly, we do not endorse hypervaccination as a strategy to enhance adaptive immunity," the report said.

All of the vaccinations were self-recorded by the man involved, and a public prosecutor was then able to collect evidence for 130 vaccinations having taken place in a nine-month period.

There were allegations of fraud against the 62-year-old, but no criminal charges were filed.

The NHS recommends each person receives one full course of Covid-19 vaccinations, which is two doses with a minimum eight-week interval in between.

Some people may then be advised to get booster jabs based on their individual health requirements.

