Reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen has said it would take something "crazy" for him to leave Red Bull, but stood by his father saying he is "not a liar" in light of the team's ongoing scandal.

His crisis-hit Red Bull team insists it remains “united” after Verstappen’s father, Jos, claimed it is “in danger of being torn apart” if boss Christian Horner remains in his role.

Horner’s job has faced intense scrutiny in recent weeks following allegations against him made by a female colleague.

He has denied the claims and was cleared of any wrongdoing, but hundreds of WhatsApp messages, appearing to be exchanged between Horner and the complainant, were then leaked to the F1 world.

Verstappen's future has been in doubt following the inner-team tension, with many suggesting the 26-year-old could be tempted away from Red Bull for the 2025 season.

But on Wednesday, he told reporters he is just "focusing on the driving bit".

"For my side I'm just focusing on the driving bit and I think that's the most important part for the team right now," the Dutchman said.

"Things must go really crazy (for him to leave Red Bull) but that's not the target for everyone."

He later stood by his father, saying “he is not a liar” following his explosive claim that Red Bull could explode if Horner remains in his role.

Verstappen was asked if his father regretted his remarks.

“I have not asked him that but my dad, from how I know him in go-karting, is very outspoken and he is not a liar, that is for sure.

“My dad and I are very close. We call every day. I don’t see myself in F1 without them (his father and manager) by my side."

Verstappen has dominated the sport for three consecutive years, winning back-to-back championships and setting the record for the most Grand Prix wins in a row (10).

A defiant Horner said on Saturday night that he is “absolutely confident” he will stay on as Red Bull boss for the remainder of the Formula One season after overseeing Verstappen lead a one-two finish from team-mate Sergio Perez at the opening round in Bahrain.

A Red Bull Racing spokesperson said: "There are no issues here. The team are united and we are focused on racing."

It comes after Verstappen Snr added further fuel to the fire in an interview with the Daily Mail newspaper: “There is tension here while he (Horner) remains in position.

“The team is in danger of being torn apart. It can’t go on the way it is. It will explode. He is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems.”

During an extraordinary week in Bahrain, Horner was exonerated by Red Bull Racing parent’s company, Red Bull GmbH, following an internal probe into allegations of “inappropriate behaviour”.

Verstappen Snr has been accused in some quarters of attempting to oust Horner from his job.

Elsewhere, the sport remains embroiled in drama as FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem is reportedly under investigation for interfering with the result of last year’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix and attempting to block the certification of the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

