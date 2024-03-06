A movie weapons supervisor has been convicted of involuntary manslaughter after a cinematographer was shot dead by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal on the set of the Western movie “Rust."

Wednesday's verdict against movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed assigns new blame in the death of Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.

Baldwin, the lead actor and a co-producer on “Rust,” was indicted by a grand jury in January on a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

He was pointing a gun at Hutchins on a movie set outside Santa Fe, New Mexico, when the gun went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.

Prosecutors alleged Gutierrez-Reed unwittingly brought live ammunition onto the set of “Rust” while flouting basic industry gun-safety guidelines, during a two week trial in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The involuntary manslaughter charge against Gutierrez-Reed carries a maximum penalty of 18 months in prison and a $5,000 (£3,926) fine.

She had also faced a second charge, of evidence tampering, stemming from accusations that she handed a small bag of possible narcotics to another crew member after the shooting to avoid detection.

The felony charges against Gutierrez-Reed carry a possible sentence of up to three years in prison.

The defendant was ordered to be taken into custody by deputies immediately after the verdict was read in the court.

The proceedings are a preamble to a scheduled trial of Baldwin in July on a single charge of involuntary manslaughter, to which he's pled not guilty

