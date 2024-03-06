Gary Goldsmith said the Princess of Wales is getting the “best care in the world” but that he cannot talk about his niece’s wellbeing further due to a “code of etiquette”.

The younger brother of Carole Middleton entered the Big Brother house on Monday night with a host of other famous faces including X-Factor legends Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh, and Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Goldsmith was nominated to be evicted by X Factor judge Sharon Osbourne after she shortlisted him with two other housemates who she felt had made the “worst first impression”.

He made headlines within hours of appearing on the show, commenting on the Princess of Wales. Mr Goldsmith said his niece is "difficult to get hold of".

Gary Goldsmith is on this year's Celebrity Big Brother. Credit: Ray Burmiston/ITV

There has been huge speculation on social media about Kate’s health after she underwent abdominal surgery earlier this year and has been absent from royal duties.

Love Island winner Ekin-Su Culculoglu asked Goldsmith in the Celebrity Big Brother house on Wednesday: “Where’s Kate?”

He replied: “Because she doesn’t want to talk about… The last thing I’m going to do is… there’s a kind of code of etiquette. If it’s announced, I’ll give you an opinion.”

The 58-year-old added: “I spoke to her mum, my sister, she’s getting the best care in the world.

“And all the family’s done is put the wagons round and look after family first before anything else. They put a statement out and just said ‘she’s taking some time to recoup and will see you in Easter.”

Gary Goldsmith leaving court after being fined £5,000 for assaulting his fourth wife in 2017. Credit: PA

Earlier in the episode, he told housemate Fern Britton that he did not like people calling Kate “common”.

He said his father was a painter and decorator and his mother was an accounts clerk, but claimed he and his sister Carol were multimillionaires by the time they were 30.

He added: “So I get a bit narky when they say Kate is common, there’s nothing common about their family.”

Speaking about how the Prince of Wales is handling the Duke of Sussex stepping back from the royal family, Goldsmith said: “He’s done an amazing job… in that horrible situation.

“He’s had an olive branch open every time for Harry to come back and be part of the gang.”

Goldsmith added that the family should “take the titles off” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Asked during the ITV reality show if he wants to see the princess return to public engagements, Goldsmith said: “She’ll be back, of course she will.”

Kate returned to Adelaide Cottage, in Windsor, after two weeks in hospital to be reunited with her three children, Kensington Palace said.

Kate with her mother, Carole Middleton Credit: Tim Ockenden/PA

Prince William, her husband, temporarily stepped back from his royal role to juggle caring for her and their children.

Details of her condition have not been revealed, but the Palace said previously it was not cancer-related and that Kate wished her personal medical information to remain private.

On entering the house on Monday, Osbourne was tasked with placing three housemates who made the “worst first impression” in danger of eviction.

She teamed up with former X Factor co-star Louis Walsh for the challenge and chose Goldsmith, ITV2 Ibiza Weekender star David Potts and TV presenter Zeze Millz.

'The black sheep of the Royal family'

During Wednesday’s episode, Osbourne chatted to each one individually about their reasons for entering the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Goldsmith told her: “It does bother me what the public perception of me is – the black sheep of the royal family. I’m a normal bloke.

“It just so happens that my niece married Will. And I just thought when this opportunity came, I could show people that I’m not that person.

“And I’ve really put myself out there because this isn’t my world. And ultimately, I’m not a celebrity. I don’t want to be a celebrity. I don’t want to go down that path.”

Osbourne told him him she did not believe him, adding: “I think you’re insecure.”

At the end of the episode, Osbourne said she had chosen Goldsmith as she feels he is not comfortable in the house.

“I think he’s awkward with himself being here too. I mean, it’s very tough for him. He told me about certain things that had happened in his life today and it’s very hard for him, I think he’s brave to have come in here,” she added.

“But I somehow don’t think this is the place for him. He’s just the oddball out from everybody that’s in here.

“It would be (like) if I went into his world and suddenly plunked myself in the middle of one of his board meetings, I’d probably feel the same. So he’s just a little awkward.”

Goldsmith, who looked upset by the nominations, admitted he was “a lot awkward”.

