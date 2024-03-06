Russian missile hits where Zelenskyy met with Greek PM moments after they left

A Russian missile struck Odesa moments after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at the Black Sea port city on Wednesday.

Zelenskyy was not wounded but said he was close enough to have seen and heard the strike and confirmed a number of people had been killed and injured.

“We saw this strike today. You can see who we are dealing with, they don’t care where they strike. I know that there were victims today, I don’t know all the details yet, but I know that there are dead and wounded,” Zelenskyy said from Odesa.

“We need to defend ourselves first and foremost. The best way to do that is with an air defense system,” he added.

Mitsotakis said Zelenskyy had given him a tour of the city before he heard air raid sirens.

“Shortly after, as we were getting into our cars, we heard a big explosion,” Mitsotakis told reporters.

“I think that for us is the best, most vivid reminder that there is a real war going on here. Every day there is a war, which not only affects the front, the soldiers, it affects our innocent fellow citizens.”

Zelenskyy and Mitsotakis had been visiting an apartment block in Odesa which had been struck by a Russian drone on Saturday. It killed 12 people, including five children, Ukrainian officials said.

This is a developing story...

