The North Face offers 20% discount if you complete 'racial inclusion' course

The North Face is offering 20% off to customers who pass an hour-long online "racial inclusion" course.

The American fashion brand is promising to discount purchases for those who complete a four-part digital course.

Titled "Allyship in the Outdoors", the programme is aimed at "fostering a deeper understanding" of the "unique challenges that people of colour face when accessing the outdoors".

Constructed with the help of UK-based consultancy group Mor Diversity, the questionnaire covers topics such as "white privilege" and different types of racism.

T he start of the course encourages people to have an open mind "to help inspire your learning".

It also urges them to listen to other people's "lived experiences" and "commit to being an ally in the outdoors".

Customers are told the outdoors is for everyone.

As customers progress through the course their walker climbs higher up the mountain to each module before reaching the summit.

In a portion of the course, participants are told to ask themselves: "How many people of colour do you see on the slopes, the hills and the trails?"

The brand also mentions the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis in 2020, which brought global attention to the Black Lives Matter movement.

The section states the incident “fostered a new awakening in the outdoors that racial inclusion and representation matters in sports like climbing, hiking, snowboarding, skiing and trail running”.

At the end of the course, customers can claim their 20 per cent off voucher.

It says: “To thank you for being an ally and completing the full course, The North Face is pleased to offer you a one-off 20 per cent discount, to be used on The North Face website.”

