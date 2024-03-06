Two people dead after Houthi attack on ship in Yemen

At least two people are dead following an attack by Yemen's Houthi on a commercial ship in the Gulf of Aden.

The British embassy confirmed that two sailors were killed in the attack, the first fatal strike in a campaign of assaults by the group over Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip

"This was the sad but inevitable consequence of the Houthis recklessly firing missiles at international shipping," a statement read.

"They must stop. Our deepest condolences are with the families of those that have died and those that were wounded."

Survivors on board the Barbados-flagged bulk carrier True Confidence - which was hit by a missile about 50 nautical miles off the Yemeni port of Aden - were forced to flee after the attack.

It further escalates the conflict on a crucial maritime route linking Asia and the Middle East to Europe that has disrupted global shipping.

The Houthis have now claimed responsibility for the attack while falsely stating True Confidence is American-owned.

The Iranian-backed Houthis have launched attacks since November, with retaliatory strikes being led by the US since January doing little to halt the campaign.

This is a developing story...

