Why didn't Lindsay Hoyle chair the budget and who is the Deputy Speaker?

As Jeremy Hunt cut National Insurance by 2p and laid out plans for taxation and spending, it was Dame Eleanor Laing keeping order in the Commons instead of Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

Hoyle has recently come under fire for his decision to allow a vote on a Labour amendment on an SNP opposition day motion on the Gaza conflict.

His decision sparked fury from the Conservative and SNP benches, some of whom stormed out of the chamber and accused him of helping Sir Keir Starmer avoid another damaging revolt over the Middle East issue.

Sir Lindsay issued an apology after a day of acrimony but continues to face calls to resign.

But none of that is the reason behind Sir Lindsay's absence at the Budget statement. It is instead a matter of tradition, usually no budget is led by the speaker - instead it is left to a deputy, the Chairman of Ways and Means.

A position that is currently occupied by Dame Eleanor Laing, who has served as Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons since 2013, and as Chairman of Ways and Means since 2020.

This made her the senior Deputy Speaker, and the first woman to hold the post.

Why does the Deputy Speaker chair the Budget statement?

Up until the 18th century the position of Speaker was one that came with significant danger and at times was untenable.

They had to represent the House's interests to the King on one hand, and the King's interests to the House on the other.

At times putting them at odds with both.

In the late 17th century the Commons decided that when it came to financial demands from the King, it would need to resolve them as a whole house.

So, the position of Chairman of Ways and Means was created, keeping the Speaker from chairing the budget who was seen by some as the King's spy.

The UK parliament website says: "It is the custom for the Chairman to take the chair during the debate on the Chancellor's Budget, even though there is nothing preventing the Speaker from presiding over the Budget debate (and it has happened in practice). The financial measures contained in the Chancellor's Budget are brought in on Ways and Means Resolutions."

Who is deputy speaker Dame Eleanor Laing?

Before becoming deputy speaker, Dame Eleanor was a Conservative MP for Epping Forest, first elected in 1997.

She still represents the East London constituency as an independent MP, which is traditional for speakers and deputy speakers.

