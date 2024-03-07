Amelia Dimoldenberg: From Chicken Shop Date to hosting the Oscars red carpet

It's Oscars week on Unscripted, and journalist Amelia Dimoldenberg joins Nina Nannar.

Widely-known to her millions of fans on social media as the host of YouTube series Chicken Shop Date, the Brit is now in Hollywood after being selected to host the Oscars red carpet and speak to some of the industry's biggest names.

The pair talk about Dimoldenberg's journey from interviewing music stars such as Ghetts and AJ Tracey to A-list names like Jennifer Lawrence, as well as how she is feeling ahead of the big night.

Unscripted is ITV News' arts and entertainment podcast, brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.

Her guests talk about their life and work, plus Nina asks them where they see themselves in five years.