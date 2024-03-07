Christian Horner’s accuser has been suspended following Red Bull’s investigation into “inappropriate behaviour” against the Formula One team principal.

Horner, 50, was allowed to remain in his role after Red Bull Racing’s parent company GmbH said last Wednesday the grievance against him had been dismissed.

The PA news agency understands the complainant, an employee of the Milton Keynes team, has now been suspended on full pay.

A Red Bull Racing spokesperson said: “We are unable to comment as it is an internal matter.”

Horner’s job has faced intense scrutiny in recent weeks following allegations against him made by a female colleague.

He has denied the claims and was cleared of any wrongdoing, but hundreds of WhatsApp messages, appearing to be exchanged between Horner and the complainant, were then leaked to the F1 world.

