'Fair dinkum stampede': Mob of kangaroos bounce across Australian golf course

Hundreds of kangaroos bounce across a golf course in near Melbourne. Video: StephenRoche100

A "stampede" of kangaroos have been filmed bounding over a golf course in Australia.

Stephen Roche filmed the video while he was playing a game of golf at the Heritage Golf and Country Club, near Melbourne.

The golfers there were stunned but allowed the marsupials to play through.

During the clip, Mr Roche can be heard calling the mob of kangaroos a "fair dinkum stampede", later joking they "better not stand on my golf ball".

A video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, quickly captured the attention of online users, with one quipping: "Hope they're gonna rake those bunkers!"

Kangaroos live in groups called troops, herds or mobs which are typically made up of 50 or more members, according to National Geographic.

