ITV News' Arts Editor Nina Nannar spoke to Oscar-nominated costume designer Holly Waddington and Chicken Shop date star Amelia Dimoldenberg

Last year, the Oscars red carpet was champagne coloured, but that change didn’t last for long.

It’s red again this year, and scores of cameras were in evidence to record it being unrolled in place by the Dolby Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard.

Another tradition likely to be maintained is the success of British talent behind the camera.

There are nominations for the costume and set designers for Barbie, filmed mainly in Leavesden studios in Hertfordshire.

A nomination, too, for the costume designer on Poor Things, Holly Waddington, who recently triumphed in that category at the BAFTAs.

She told me that the pipeline of talent coming into her sector is under threat because of the astronomical costs involved in living in London.

She says she learned her craft in the costumes shops and west end theatre of the capital, but young people wishing to follow a career trajectory like hers will likely struggle to afford to live there on what are often low wages at the start of their career in the industry.

Johnnie Burn who is nominated for best sound for his work on The Zone Of Interest, says the UK produces creative and experimental talent in technical skills in the industry.

He was tasked with depicting the horrors of The Holocaust through sound, which he spent more than a year researching. The result is extraordinary and chilling.

For all the high profile success of British cast and crew, it has been a difficult time for many in an industry hit by the recent strikes by Hollywood actors and writers, coupled with the after effects of the pandemic.

The UK's own Amelia Dimoldenberg is the Oscars' red carpet interviewer. Credit: AP

Film and TV are struggling with a skills shortage, at a time when production is booming in the UK due in part to streaming giants’ huge spend on content for their platforms.

So the news this week of tax breaks for England’s film and TV studios, and for independent British films, is welcomed, described by some as game-changing for home-grown productions.

There’s good news too for some more home-grown talent.

Amelia Dimoldenberg began a column in her local youth club magazine, then made it into a YouTube series called Chicken Shop Date in which she interviewed stars, first from music with people like Ghetts and AJ Tracey.

Since her series became a huge success, she has been attracting the likes of Jennifer Lawrence to sit in her local chicken shop in Edgware to chat to her.

Now, Dimoldenberg has been give the job of red carpet interviewer by the Oscars academy as well as social media ambassador, in short making her the face of the Oscars online.

It is no doubt hoped she can use her huge social media following to bring a younger audience to watch the Oscars coverage.

It is a smart move by the academy, which has also brought in strict rules of diversity and inclusion for competing films.

It should all make for a good night on Sunday, allowing those behind the camera to step out to the front and be rightly honoured for their work.

