Mike Tyson will return to the ring this summer to fight YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in a heavyweight bout in Texas, which will be streamed exclusively on Netflix.

T he July 20 contest at the AT&T Stadium, on Thursday, but there has been no clarification as to whether it will be an exhibition or a professional boxing match, Netflix and Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) announced.

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson (50-6, 44KOs) ended his stellar career in 2005 with defeat to Kevin McBride, but did take on old rival Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition in 2020.

Paul (9-1, 6KOs) fought on the undercard of Tyson's draw with Jones Jr in Los Angeles and has gone on to forge a boxing career in recent years, notably losing to Tommy Fury - the brother of Tyson Fury - in Diriyah last year.

Boxing great Tyson, who will turn 58 in June, said: "I'm very much looking forward to stepping into the ring with Jake Paul.

"He's grown significantly as a boxer over the years, so it will be a lot of fun to see what the will and ambition of a 'kid' can do with the experience and aptitude of a GOAT.

"It's a full circle moment that will be beyond thrilling to watch; as I started him on his boxing journey on the undercard of my fight with Roy Jones and now I plan to finish him."

Paul's experience in boxing extends to 10 official bouts after he first stepped into the ring in 2018 to beat fellow YouTuber Deji Olatunji in a white-collar match at Manchester Arena.

Tommy Fury (left) beat Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia last year. Credit: AP

"It's crazy to think that in my second pro fight, I went viral for knocking out Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson's undercard," Paul said.

"Now, less than four years later, I'm stepping up to face Tyson myself to see if I have what it takes to beat one of boxing's most notorious fighters and biggest icons.

"My sights are set on becoming a world champion and now I have a chance to prove myself against the greatest heavyweight champion ever, the baddest man on the planet and the most dangerous boxer of all time.

"This will be the fight of a lifetime."

