Rape survivors have been divided on their opinions of a new campaign, aiming to change the law around consent in the UK, with the tagline: "I'm Asking For It."

Dr Charlotte Proudman, a lawyer and academic, unveiled the campaign on X, formerly Twitter, earlier this week, explaining it is advocating for the law to require a clear "yes" before sex.

Fronted by actress and presenter Emily Atack, it is in partnership with creative agency CPB London and non-profit group Right to Equality.

But users on the platform were clear to vocalise their disappointment about the tagline as Dr Proudman's tweet garnered traction, calling it "triggering", "sickening" and "insulting" to intertwine consent with a phrase so commonly used against victims.

One person wrote: "I'm horrified with this slogan. I was told in court I was 'asking for it' because I opened the door to my rapist in my pjs.

"I'm sure many survivors have been sold the same."

Others said seeing the campaign made them "nauseous", with one saying: "This makes me sick".

Another person added: "This is so triggering. I want to scream at the person who made it. This does significantly more damage than good."

However, many others have come out in defence of the tagline, as Dr Proudman said it's an opportunity for survivors to "reclaim it".

Inbetweeners star Emily Atack is fronting the campaign. Credit: PA

"It’s everyday language used against women, I’ve had it said to me, and I’ve heard it said to my clients," she wrote.

"Reclaim it. Take the power away from those who blame us. Change the law."

She reposted a user arguing the tagline is meant to be "attention grabbing and straight to the point".

"I feel people are totally missing the point with this... nobody asks to be raped that’s not what this campaign is saying. They are wanting to change the way consent is viewed in society & by law!"

A spokesperson from Right to Equality said: "Right to Equality and CPB teamed up with Emily Atack to campaign to change the law on consent to sex.

"The creators of this campaign are survivors of male violence; they decided to channel their trauma to work towards legal change.

"We are appalled by the low conviction rates for rape, which has resulted in a society where rape has become almost decriminalised. Less than 2% of reported rapes result in a charge.

"Over the last 12 months, we have worked with Oxford University and Berkeley Law School to research the law on consent and rape in other jurisdictions, which has found that other countries have adopted progressive affirmative consent models.

"We believe the law in the UK, which is 20 years old, is lagging behind other jurisdictions and in family court, there is no definition of rape or consent in family court. Rather than consent being implied because there is an absence of ’no’, we want to see a move towards yes means yes, with enthusiastic consent being asked for and given in consensual sexual relationships.

"Women and girls who suffer rape rarely see justice, and the myths around consent persist despite campaigns around consent education. This campaign is a vital first step towards opening up much-needed discussion and changing the law.

"The petition, which is accessed through the website, has over 7,000 signatures in support."

Charities that offer support to victims:

Rape Crisis (England and Wales) - The charity provides specialist information and support to all those affected by rape, sexual assault, sexual harassment and all other forms of sexual violence and abuse.

The Survivors Trust - Rape and sexual abuse can happen to anyone regardless of their age, gender, race, religion, culture or social status. The Survivors Trust offers support to those in need.

SARSAS - A charity committed to ending gender-based violence and supporting people affected by it.

