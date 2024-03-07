This is the Royal Rota - our weekly podcast about the royal family, with ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship and Producer Lizzie Robinson. This week, Chris and Lizzie talk about their St David's Day trip to Wrexham, and of course the Princess of Wales - demystifying the fact and the fiction.

