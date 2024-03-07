Israel is coming under growing pressure to allow more food and medical aid into Gaza amid warnings from Western allies that patience is running thin with its military offensive.

The European Union (EU) on Wednesday said it was hopeful a humanitarian corridor into the territory will open "very soon", while British Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron held what he called "tough but necessary" talks on the situation in Gaza with a member of Israel's war cabinet.

Aid organisations are warning that help is particularly needed in northern Gaza, where an estimated 300,000 people still living there have been reduced to eating animal fodder to survive.

Israeli officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, say that from this Friday more regular deliveries of aid will be allowed into northern Gaza from Israel, and that a pilot project will soon test the feasibility of an aid channel between Cyprus and Gaza.

Humanitarian organisations have previously said coordination issues with the Israeli military and ongoing hostilities between Israel and proscribed terror group Hamas are among the reasons that have made it nearly impossible to deliver support into Gaza.

But Israel says it is not blocking support from entering the territory, claiming hundreds of trucks filled with aid are siting idle on the Palestinian side of the main crossing into Gaza.

Last week, an attempt by the Israeli military to facilitate the movement of aid ended in tragedy when more than 100 Palestinians were fatally shot by Israeli forces or trampled to death in a melee.

Thursday marks five months since an unprecedented Hamas attack into southern Israel killed 1,200 people and led to around 250 others being taken hostage.

Israel's ensuing military operation in the Gaza Strip has currently killed more than 30,000 people, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.

Lord Cameron said he held 'tough but necessary' talks with Israeli war cabinet member Benny Gantz. Credit: PA

Efforts to pause Israeli military action in the territory have so far proved unsuccessful, with the US, Qatar and Egypt, in recent days, working on a temporary six-week ceasefire deal which would have seen Hamas release up to 40 hostages it still holds.

Hamas, however, has demanded a permanent ceasefire and the immediate withdrawal of all Israeli forces from the Gaza Strip.

European Union Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen will visit Cyprus on Friday to inspect installations at the port of Larnaca, from where aid would leave for Gaza if a sea route is established, according to a Cypriot government spokesperson.

Lord Cameron, meanwhile, met with Benny Gantz, a retired Israeli military general in London, on Wednesday, where the pair discussed "efforts to secure a humanitarian pause to get the hostages safely home and lifesaving supplies into Gaza".

"I once again pressed Israel to increase the flow of aid. We are still not seeing improvements on the ground. This must change," the foreign secretary said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...