At least 287 Nigerian students abducted from school by gunmen, authorities say

Gunman attacked and abducted at least 287 students at a school in north-west Nigeria, the headteacher told authorities.

The incident marks the second mass abduction in the West African nation in less than a week.

Assailants surrounded the government-owned school in Kaduna State's Kuriga town just before pupils were about to start the school day, according to locals.

Authorities had initially said more than 100 students were taken hostage in the attack. However, the headteacher confirmed the number was closer to 300 after a headcount.

Abductions of students from schools in northern Nigeria are common and have become a growing source of concern after 200 girls were kidnapped by Islamic extremists from a school in 2014.

In recent years, the abductions have been concentrated in north-western and central regions, where dozens of armed groups often target villagers and travellers for huge ransoms.

Nigeria Army trucks are parked at the School where children were kidnapped in Chikun, Nigeria. Credit: AP

Sani Abdullahi, the headteacher, however, told Kaduna Governor Uba Sani when he visited the town the total number of those missing after a headcount was 287.

“We will ensure that every child will come back. We are working with the security agencies,” the governor told villagers in the area located 55 miles from the capital.

No group claimed responsibility for Thursday's attack though blame fell on armed groups that mostly constitute herders who have been accused of carrying out violent attacks and kidnappings for ransom following decades-long pastoral conflict with host communities.

Security forces arrived with the governor several hours later as a search operation widened, while community members and parents gathered to wait for news.

The attack occurred days after more than 200 people, mostly women and children, were abducted by extremists in north-eastern Nigeria.

Women, children and students are often targeted in the mass abductions in the conflict-hit northern region and many victims are released only after paying huge ransoms.

Observers say both attacks are a reminder of Nigeria’s worsening security crisis which resulted in the deaths of several hundred people in 2023.

Bola Tinubu was elected president of Nigeria last year after promising to end the violence. But there has been “no tangible improvement in security situation yet” under Tinubu, said Oluwole Ojewale, West and Central Africa researcher with the Africa-focused Institute for Security Studies.

