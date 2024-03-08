President Joe Biden was caught on a hot mic saying he needs to have a "Come to Jesus" meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Following Biden's State of the Union address on Thursday, Senator Michael Bennet was congratulating the president on his speech before urging him to keep pressing Netanyahu on growing humanitarian concerns in Gaza.

Biden - unaware his microphone was still live - then responds using Netanyahu's nickname, saying, “I told him, Bibi, and don’t repeat this, but you and I are going to have a ‘Come to Jesus’ meeting.”

"Come to Jesus" is an American saying for having a blunt conversation.

An aide to the president standing nearby then speaks quietly into the president’s ear, appearing to alert Biden that microphones remained on as he worked the room.

“I’m on a hot mic here,” Biden says shortly after. “Good. That’s good.”

The president on Friday acknowledged the comments, lightheartedly poking at reporters that they were “eavesdropping” on his conversation.

Asked if he thought Netanyahu should be doing more to alleviate the humanitarian suffering, Biden responded, “Yes, he does.”

A widening humanitarian crisis across Gaza and tight Israeli control of aid trucks have left virtually the entire population desperately short of food, according to the United Nations.

Officials have been warning for months that Israel’s siege and offensive were pushing the Palestinian territory into famine.

The risk of starvation and disease is growing in Gaza, aid agencies have warned. Credit: AP

Biden has become increasingly public about his frustration with the Netanyahu government’s unwillingness to open more land crossings for critically needed aid to make its way into Gaza.

Aid has been slow to reach the Gaza Strip, and even once it enters through the sole access point in the city of Rafah, distribution services are limited.

In response, the US began airdrops of aid packages last week and Biden announced plans the US military will build a temporary pier of the coast of the enclave to facilitate deliveries.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.