Joe Biden takes aim at Donald Trump in key State of the Union Speech

The US president made his case for re-election setting out the key issues in his campaign, Dan Rivers reports

President Joe Biden delivered a defiant argument for a second term in his State of Union speech, using it to take political swings at Donald Trump and covering the themes of his re-election campaign.

Without actually saying Trump's name, President Biden fired multiple attacks at "my predecessor" stating that he jeopardised freedom with his support for "resentment, revenge and retribution".

President Biden raised his voice a number of times to quell voter concern surrounding his age and performance.

The sharp tone taken during his speech was a break from his usual appearances and was intended to banish doubts that the 81-year-old, the country's oldest president, is still up to the job.

He accused his likely opponent of "bowing down" to Russia and criticised him over the Capitol riot. President Biden also spoke on immigration, abortion, the economy and Gaza.

President Joe Biden arrives to deliver the State of the Union addressto a joint session of Congress at the Capitol. Credit: AP

What is the State of Union address?

The State of the Union address is the marquee night on the White House calendar, offering presidents a direct line to a captive audience of politicians and tens of millions of viewers at home.

It is almost certain to be President Biden’s largest audience of the year.

Aides said he was aiming to prove his doubters wrong by flashing his combative side and trying to needle Republicans over positions he believes are out of step with the country, particularly on access to abortion, but also tax policy and healthcare.

This year, President Biden faced heightened emotions - particularly among his base supporters - over his staunch backing for Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.

Biden had initially hoped a short-term ceasefire would be in place by the speech to allow for the release of more hostages and surge sorely needed aid into the territory.

The White House blames Hamas for not yet accepting a deal brokered by the US and its allies.

“Israel must allow more aid into Gaza and ensure that humanitarian workers aren’t caught in the crossfire,” President Biden said, delivering a warning that Israel should not use aid as a “bargaining chip” with Hamas, even as he reaffirmed Israel’s right to defend itself from attacks by the militant group.

Trump responded to the speech in real time on his Truth Social site, defending himself and blasting Biden for what he said “may be the Angriest, Least Compassionate, and Worst State of the Union Speech ever made. It was an Embarrassment to our Country!”

