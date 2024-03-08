The Metropolitan Police firearms officer charged with the murder of Chris Kaba in September 2022 has been named as Martyn Blake.

Judge Mark Lucraft KC said naming Blake, 40, posed no real or immediate risk to his life or that of his family, and that it was normal practice to do so.

His home address or any image or description of him cannot be published.

Mr Kaba, 24, was killed in Streatham Hill, south-east London, after the car he was driving was followed by an unmarked police car with no lights or sirens.

Police officers said, he refused to get out of his vehicle, which was an Audi officers believed was linked to a firearms incident the previous day.

Blake shot him in the head once through the windscreen and Mr Kaba then died of his injuries.

No firearms were found in the car.

Blake was charged with murder in September 2023.

In response to the charge in September, up to 300 Metropolitan Police officers authorised to carry firearms returned their permits to do so, over concerns about the decision to prosecute.

More than 2,500 of the almost 34,000 Metropolitan Police officers are licensed to carry firearms.

Blake was referred to as "NX121" while court proceedings were underway.

Having originally been granted anonymity, Judge Mark Lucraft ruled that NX121 would be named, two months later after originally planned.

Members of Mr Kaba’s family were in court at the Old Bailey on Friday as the officer was publicly named for the first time.

Critics of the decision to name Blake say it undermines police confidence in their ability to do their jobs.

