UK's 'fastest and tallest' rollercoaster set to open at Thorpe Park

Construction on the UK's "fastest and tallest" rollercoaster has been completed as Thorpe Park prepares to open the gates to its latest attraction.

Earlier this week, work on the theme parks newest ride - Hyperia - was concluded when the final piece of it's 995 metres track was installed.

Reaching heights of 72 metres and speeds of over 80mph, Hyperia is reportedly set to be the tallest and faster coaster in the country, according to the theme park.

But it could remain contested by The Big One at Pleasure Beach in Blackpool which reaches speeds of 85mph and also sits at a mighty 72 metres high.

A crane lifted in the final piece of the Hyperia track on Thursday. Credit: Thorpe Park

Thorpe Park's famed Stealth ride also propels riders a hair-raising 80mph.

Hyperia features three major elements, including a dive loop, a non-inverted Immelmann and stall loop, as well as a splashdown water effect.

The theme park said it will deliver an "adrenaline-pumping experience like never before."

Thorpe Park will open for the 2024 season on March 23.

It has been reported the ride will open on this date, but the theme park has not confirmed this.

