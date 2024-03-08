Yousaf says conflict of interest suggestions over Gaza aid are ‘ludicrous’

Humza Yousaf has dismissed as “ludicrous” and “completely untrue” suggestions of a conflict of interest over his decision to give £250,000 to an aid agency in Gaza.

UNRWA has since been at the centre of controversy surrounding Israeli accusations that members of its staff were involved in the October 7 attacks by Hamas that triggered the fighting.

Several countries, including the UK, have announced a pause in support for the relief agency while an investigation takes place after the allegations emerged in January.

UNRWA has sacked several of its employees and undertaken a review but urged donors to reconsider the funding suspension as it seeks to provide humanitarian assistance in Gaza.

According to the Telegraph, a report has been made to the Metropolitan Police’s anti-terrorism hotline over the donation, but Scotland Yard said it would “not comment on or confirm specific details” relating to such matters.

Mr Yousaf’s parents-in-law were evacuated from the enclave via the Rafah crossing on November 3 2023.

The First Minister spoke publicly about their return at the time, saying the moment was “bittersweet” because “we are still in significant distress given the family that are still there but also the whole world is in distress at the scenes we are seeing unfold in Gaza.”