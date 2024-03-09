Ship carrying food to Gaza due to set sail from Cyprus

A ship carrying tonnes of food is due to leave Cyprus and head for Gaza where people are facing widespread hunger.

The Spanish vessel will use a newly opened shipping route to take humanitarian aid to the besieged territory.

The maritime corridor was launched by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in response to what she described as a “humanitarian catastrophe.”

The ship, which is owned by Spain’s Open Arms aid group, will make a pilot voyage to test the safe route.

It is docked at Cyprus’s port of Larnaca where it is preparing to deliver food from World Central Kitchen, a US charity founded by celebrity chef José Andrés.

Israel said it welcomed the maritime corridor, but cautioned it would also need security checks.

A barge loaded with around 200 tonnes of rice and flour will be towed directly to Gaza by the Open Arms aid group ship. Credit: AP

“The Cypriot initiative will allow the increase of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, after a security check according to Israeli standards,” said Lior Haiat, a spokesperson for Israel’s foreign ministry.

Open Arms founder Oscar Camps said the ship is scheduled to depart today and would take two to three days to arrive at an undisclosed location.

World Central Kitchen is constructing a pier to receive the ship when it arrives in Gaza, where the group has 60 food kitchens.

Mr Camps said the ship will pull a barge loaded with 200 tonnes of rice and flour close to the Gaza shore.

Pontoon boats will then be used for the complicated final leg to tow the barge up to the pier.

Camps said his group has been planning the delivery for two months, long before the EU Commission chief declared the launch of the safe corridor.

Efforts to set up a sea route for aid deliveries come amid mounting alarm over the spread of hunger among Gaza’s 2.3 million people.

Hunger is most acute in northern Gaza, which has been isolated by Israeli forces for months and suffered long cut-offs of food supply deliveries.

President Joe Biden has also announced a plan to build a temporary pier in Gaza to help deliver aid.

President Biden used his State of the Union speech to reiterate demands that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu allow in more aid to Gaza.

“To the leadership of Israel, I say this: Humanitarian assistance cannot be a secondary consideration or a bargaining chip,” said President Biden.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...