Thousands of pro-Palestinian supporters have marched in central London calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Singer Charlotte Church joined protesters at the front of the march saying she wanted to “show solidarity with the people of Gaza for all that they are suffering through”.

It comes as the Metropolitan police revealed the cost of policing Gaza-related protests in London has reached over £32 million.

Demonstrations have been held in the capital following the Hamas attacks on southern Israel on October 7 in which about 1,200 people were killed and more than 240 kidnapped.

Israel retaliated with months of attacks on the Gaza Strip, killing and wounding over 30,000 people, many of them women and children.

Pro-Palestine demonstrators march from Hyde Park Corner to the US Embassy in London. Credit: PA

Demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and carried banners which read “stop the war on Gaza” and “ceasefire now” as they marched from Hyde Park Corner to the US Embassy.

Ms Church said she had joined the rally "to call for an immediate ceasefire".

“We’re all here because we cannot bear what we’re witnessing," she added.

“We cannot bear to see civilians, children, women slaughtered. And so we are here because our hearts are so full of love for the Palestinian people.”

Officers said a “robust policing plan” was in place for a “busy weekend in the capital”.

Last week, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned that democracy is being targeted by extremists and said there are “forces here at home trying to tear us apart”.

Mr Sunak, in a message aimed at those taking part in pro-Palestinian protests, urged people to reject extremist messages.

Ben Jamal, director of Palestine Solidarity Campaign, responded to the Prime Minister’s address by suggesting he “look in the mirror” and expel some senior MPs from his party.

