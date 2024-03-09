A horror remake of the beloved children's story Winnie the Pooh has been named as the worst film of the year at the Razzie Awards.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey swept the board at the ceremony, winning five of the ten categories including picture, director and screenplay.

The film could only be made after the copyright to AA Milne's classic expired in 2023, allowing the filmmakers to legally use the Winnie the Pooh characters.

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey sees Pooh and Piglet embark on a bloody rampage through Hundred Acre Wood after Christopher Robin abandons them for college.

The film earned a string of one-star reviews when it was released, while critics on Rotten Tomatoes described the film as a "sub-standard slasher", "amateurishly made" and "ill-conceived and terribly executed".

The film made money, off of a purported budget of $100,000, and sequels to the movie are planned.

Other winners at the 44th Razzie Awards, which is held on the same weekend as the Oscars, include worst actor for Jon Voight's performance as an Irish mobster in Mercy.

Megan Fox took worst actress for Johnny & Clyde and worst supporting actress for Expend4bles.

Meanwhile, Razzie regular Sylvester Stallone picked up worst supporting actor for Expend4ables.

More than 1,000 Razzie members vote on the awards to celebrate cinematic failures.

Full list of Razzie winners

Worst picture: Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst actor: Jon Voight, Mercy

Worst actress: Megan Fox, Johnny & Clyde

Worst supporting actress: Megan Fox, Expend4bles

Worst supporting actor: Sylvester Stallone, Expend4ables

Worst screen couple: Pooh & Piglet, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst remake, rip-off or sequel: Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst director: Rhys Frake-Waterfield, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey

Worst screenplay: Winnie the Pooh: Blood & Honey, written by Rhys Frake-Waterfield

