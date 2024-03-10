First official photo of Princess of Wales after abdominal surgery

The Princess of Wales thanked the public for their “kind wishes and continued support” as she shared her first official photo since undergoing abdominal surgery earlier this year.

Kate has been absent from official duties since her procedure in January, giving rise a to a number of conspiracy theories about the royal.

In a photo released by Kensington Palace today, a recovering Kate is seen smiling with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The photo was taken by her husband, Prince William in Windsor earlier this week.

"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months. Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Kate is due to be off until at least "Easter" - we don't know if that means Easter weekend or after the Easter school holidays.

There is lots of speculation about what she is recovering from, but her office, Kensington Palace, will only say "abdominal surgery", and beyond that she is entitled to a degree of medical privacy. Kensington Palace previously said it was not cancer-related.

Kate underwent a planned operation on January 16 at the London Clinic – the same private hospital where the King underwent treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Charles, 75, visited his daughter-in-law’s bedside after being admitted himself on January 26 – the 11th day of Kate’s stay. She was also visited by William.

Kate left the hospital on January 29 – almost two weeks later – and returned to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor.

The 42-year-old future queen was last pictured in public during a Christmas Day walk in Sandringham, Norfolk, other than a more recent paparazzi photo.

William, 41, had temporarily stepped back from his royal role to juggle caring for his wife and their children, but carried out his first public engagements since her surgery in early February.

Kate’s parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and siblings, Pippa Matthews and James Middleton, were expected to be hands-on in helping the Waleses.

