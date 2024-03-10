Greg Rutherford has pulled out of the Dancing On Ice final after suffering a “significant injury” during rehearsals.

The 37-year-old Olympic long jumper was due to perform with his skating partner Vanessa James in tonight's final on ITV1.

However, hours before the show, James posted a photo of the pair on Instagram, saying they were on the way to the hospital after Rutherford was injured during rehearsals.

“Unfortunately Greg has sustained a significant injury this morning at rehearsals and won’t be able to perform tonight,” she said.

“We are on our way to the hospital for Greg to get examined further and receive the treatment he needs.”

Greg Rutherford suffered an injury during rehearsals for the Dancing on Ice final. Credit: PA

In a statement, an ITV spokesperson said: “Sadly Olympian Greg Rutherford MBE has had to withdraw from Dancing On Ice after sustaining an injury whilst in rehearsals for the final episode of the current series.

“Greg and Vanessa have been such a popular couple this series and have performed some truly memorable routines.

“We will be helping to support Greg and wish him well with his recovery.

“We also want to thank him for being such a treasured member of the Dancing On Ice family.”

Commenting on the Instagram post, which was also shared to Rutherford’s account, fellow finalist Miles Nazaire said: “Not the same without you brother! Time to recover love you.”

Coronation Street’s Claire Sweeney, who was voted off the show, said she was sending the pair her love.

On Saturday, Rutherford posted to his Instagram story to say Sunday’s performance would be “massive”.

The final of the show’s 16th series will air on ITV1 at 6.25pm.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...