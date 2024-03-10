A man has been arrested after a vehicle crashed into the gates of Buckingham Palace.

Armed officers from the Metropolitan Police arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and he was taken to hospital.

T he man was sectioned under the Mental Health Act and has since been released on bail, the force said.

It added the incident was not being treated as terror-related.

Scotland Yard said a car “collided with the gates” of the royal residence at 2.30am on Saturday.

There were no reports of any injuries and inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident.

A spokesperson for the Met Police said: “At around 2.35am on Saturday March 9, a car collided with the gates of Buckingham Palace.

“Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage.

“He was taken to hospital where, following assessment, he was sectioned under the Mental Health Act.

“He has been released on bail and enquiries continue."

