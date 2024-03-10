Meet the class of 2024: British Oscar nominees gather to celebrate UK talent

Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Nina Nannar met the Brits in Los Angeles representing the nation at this Sunday's Oscars

Meet the class of 2024. The British Oscar nominees were brought together at an event to celebrate UK film talent, with screen icons present to show support for the industry.

Cillian Murphy, the favourite for best actor, also a celebration of talent from his home country, Ireland, and he seemed quietly confident.

"We have such a strong representation here for such a small country and it's kind of unique and something that we should be very proud of," he said.

Then there’s the London-born special effects supervisor, Neil Corbould, nominated for three different films: The Creator, Napoleon, and Mission: Impossible.

This is the first time a visual effects specialist has achieved this feat.

"I was probably as shocked as anybody else," Corbould told ITV News.

"When the first one came up, I went, 'Yeah, that's great!'... When the third one came up, I thought I was hearing things."

There’s a best supporting actress nomination for Britain's Emily Blunt, one of 13 nods for Oppenheimer, which is about the development of the first atomic bomb. It's director, Christopher Nolan, is likely to pick up his first Oscar in that category.

And there will surely be some recognition of the Barbenheimer phenomenon that saw Nolan’s epic and Barbie take the UK box office to more than £1bn for the first time since the pandemic.

Amongst its 8 nominations, there is one for the women who helped create the films distinctive look.

The 'Barbenheimer' phenomenon will have a big spotlight at this year's Oscars. Credit: AP

"Across the board, in the UK, we are renowned for amazing craftsmanship and amazing dedication and I think it really shows," said Sarah Greenwood, Oscar nominee for best production design.

"The handmade quality of things - everything was virtually handmade on Barbie," her colleague Katie Spencer, also nominated, told ITV News.

Also handmade by Britain, the fish and chips and roast beef and Yorkshire pudding on offer to the guests.

"The amazing fish and chips - same as last year, tartar sauce and a bit of dill... Hopefully we can bring some awards home," said Brit and Oscars chef Elliott Grover.

For more arts and entertainment news, listen to our podcast Unscripted...