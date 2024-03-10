Oscar nominees descend on the red carpet ahead of 96th Academy Awards

Play Brightcove video

ITV News' Arts Editor Nina Nannar is live from the red carpet in LA

This year's Oscar nominees have begun to descend on the red carpet in Los Angeles ahead of the 96th Academy Awards.

The industry's biggest night of the year is set to see just how many wins Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer can take home.

Spotted on the red carpet early on was Briton Emily Blunt, nominated for her performance as wife of the nuclear physicist, and Ryan Gosling, who earned a nod for his role as Barbie's Ken in the summer blockbuster.

Emma Stone described it as the “biggest joy” to be reunited with the Poor Things cast at the Oscars.

The US actress is nominated for best actress for her role as Bella Baxter, seven years after winning the gong for her starring role in La La Land.

Briton Emily Blunt arrives on the red carpet in LA. Credit: AP

“It is truly just the biggest joy to get to be with everybody from this film, because every single person on this, it’s so detailed and the world was so specific and crafted with a lot of love and care and so just to get to be with so many people from the film is like the best thing ever,” Stone told E! on the red carpet.

“So it was incredible to play,” she said.

Paul Giamatti, nominated for best actor in The Holdovers, spoke about the importance of empathy in his film.

“I think it’s a good story about empathy and being open to whoever, you never know who is going to change your life a little bit,” Giamatti told E! on the red carpet.

“And so I think that’s an important thing, being empathetic and being willing to give of yourself to other people is a good thing. Being selfless as much as you can.”

Ryan and Mandi Gosling at the Oscars. Credit: AP

He also spoke about working with The Holdovers’ US director Alexander Payne.

“The great thing about him is he doesn’t say very much, he says things like ‘faster, slower, louder, funnier’ – that’s what he does and that’s what is great about him, super simple.”

Danielle Brooks said she had the number 26 painted on her nails to signify being the 26th black woman nominated for best supporting actress at the Oscars.

“Dreams truly do come true,” she told E! on the red carpet.

“I’m a girl from Simpsonville, Carolina, we started from the bottom, now we truly are here.

“Can you get into these nails? I have 26 on my nail because I am the 26th black woman to be nominated for best supporting actress so I had to at least honour that, whether I go home with an award or not, I will forever be the 26th black woman to be nominated for best supporting actress.”

Brooks, who is nominated for her role in The Color Purple, added “this moment is so major”.

The Holdovers' Paul Giamatti spoke to red carpet reporters. Credit: AP

Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan, who famously took selfies with Hollywood stars at last year’s ceremony, said he has a list of actors he wants to take pictures with.

“A lot is on my list,” he said. “Martin Scorsese I love, Robert Downey Jr, Robert De Niro, Ryan Gosling, I have a whole list so I can’t wait to meet them.”

Elsewhere, Anatomy Of A Fall director Justine Triet said that powerful women often have to “pay” for their success.

The Oscar-nominated French director, who is up for writing and directing awards, spoke to the Academy Awards red carpet presenters on Sunday.

Oscar nominee Sterling K. Brown arrives at the Oscars on Sunday. Credit: AP

Triet said that her court drama tries to “flip the cliche of the woman at home and the man outside”.

“I’m a woman so of course all these things are… included in my experience and that’s where I speak from,” she added.

When asked about Oscar nominee Sandra Huller’s performance where her character is punished for what she is good at, Triet said: “I think sometimes when women are much more powerful they have to pay something and I think because she’s really more powerful, she’s much more attacked in the courtroom.”

For more arts and entertainment news, listen to our podcast Unscripted...