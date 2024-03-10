Oscars 2024: Da'Vine Joy Randolph wins best supporting actress

US actress Da’Vine Joy Randolph has won the best supporting actress Oscar for The Holdovers.

The Oscars have kicked off at LA's Dolby Theatre, with best supporting actress being the first award to be announced on Sunday night.

The industry's biggest night of the year is set to see just how many wins Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer can take home.

Randolph won an Oscar for supporting actress for The Holdovers, which was presented by previous winners in the category – who each gave a heartfelt introduction about the nominees.

The actress, who played a kitchen manager in the boarding school drama, was tearful as she paid tribute to her mother for encouraging her to pursue acting.

She also said: “God is good, I didn’t think I was supposed to be doing this as a career, I started off as a singer.”

Randolph added that she was “grateful” to everyone who supported her before adding: “Thank you for seeing me.”

“I was the only black girl in that (acting) class when you saw me and you told me it was enough,” she added. “I am so grateful to the women who have been at my side.”

