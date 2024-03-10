An exit poll in Portugal’s general election suggests the mainstream centre-right party will gather the most votes, but could struggle to form a majority.

The poll indicated that the centre-right Democratic Alliance, which includes the Social Democratic party, would finish ahead of the centre-left Socialist Party.

It also predicted that populist party Chega (Enough) has improved its share of the vote and could be in third place.

The poll by Portugal’s Catholic University was published by public broadcaster RTP and in previous elections has proved largely accurate.

The Social Democrats and Socialists have alternated power for decades, but they have never come up against such a strong challenge from a hard-right party.

Social Democrat leader Luis Montenegro would likely become prime minister if his alliance wins.

Populist Chega leader André Ventura casts his ballot at a polling station in Lisbon. Credit: AP

He ruled out during campaigning the possibility of teaming up with Chega, which supports chemical castration for some sex offenders and the introduction of life prison sentences.

But if Mr Montenegro is unable to assemble a majority government, his hand could be forced, leaving Chega as a kingmaker.

Chega leader Andre Ventura has had a colourful career. He has gone from a practicing lawyer and university professor specialising in tax law to a boisterous television football pundit.

He said he is prepared to drop some of his party’s most controversial proposals if that enables his party’s inclusion in a possible governing alliance.

Mr Ventura was quick to react to the exit poll, telling reporters that the ballot marked the end of a two-party political system in Portugal.

Chega “stands ready to be part of a government,” Mr Ventura said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...