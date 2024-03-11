Any travel to Haiti has been warned against, amid intense fighting and spiralling gang violence in the Caribbean nation.

The UK government has said that consular assistance from the embassy is "severely limited" and "cannot be delivered in person".

It comes after attacks on key government targets across the capital, Port-au-Prince, began on February 29, orchestrated by powerful gangs pushing for Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s removal.

There are no British consular officials in the country as embassy staff relocated to the neighbouring Dominican Republic in November 2019, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said.

Haiti gang leaders have threatened 'civil war' if PM Ariel Henry does not step down. Credit: AP

A message on its website reads: “FCDO advises against all travel to Haiti due to the volatile security situation.”

Gunmen have burned police stations, closed the main international airports and raided the country’s two biggest prisons, releasing more than 4,000 inmates.

Many people have been killed, and more than 15,000 people are homeless after escaping neighbourhoods raided by gangs.

The United States says it has airlifted non-essential embassy staff from Port-au-Prince.

Jimmy Chérizier, a former elite police officer known as Barbecue now runs a gang federation wanting to oust the prime minister. Credit: AP

Mr Henry remains locked out of his country, landing in Puerto Rico last week after being denied entry into the Dominican Republic.

When the attacks began, Mr Henry was in Kenya pushing for the UN-backed deployment of a police force from the east African country that has been delayed by a court ruling.

A growing number of people are demanding the resignation of Mr Henry, who has not issued any public comment since the attacks began.

The UN Security Council has urged Haiti’s gangs “to immediately cease their destabilising actions” including sexual violence and the recruitment of children, and said it expects that a multinational force will deploy as soon as possible to help end the violence.

It urged the international community to support the Haitian National Police’s capacity by backing the force's deployment.

Council members also expressed concern at the limited political progress and urged all political actors to allow free and fair legislative and presidential elections.

