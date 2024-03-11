An apology from the Princess of Wales for "editing" a Mothers Day family photograph has prompted widespread public discussion.

Kate said she was sorry for any "confusion" caused by the image, which shows herself alongside her three children: Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8 and Prince Louis, 5.

The timing of the apology comes when rumour and speculation has been rife online about Kate's health, following a hospital procedure at the start of this year.

Here, ITV News answers the key questions that have been raised by the royal photograph.

Timeline of events so far

Sunday March 10

The Prince and Princess of Wales release a picture on Mothers Day via their official social media channels of Kate alongside their three children.

Widespread claims are made that the picture has been digitally altered, hours after it is released.

News agencies - including the Associated Press (AP) and AFP - 'kill' the picture, saying it had been "manipulated".

Monday March 11

The Princess of Wales issues an apology for "any confusion" caused by the picture, saying: "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing."

Why was the photo released?

William and Kate released the image to coincide with Mothers Day, something which the Royal Family regularly does to mark particular occasions - such as birthdays and Christmas.

The image was the first of the Princess of Wales to be officially released by Kensington Palace since she underwent abdominal surgery in January.

A message shared alongside the image read: "Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months.

"Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. C"

Prince William, the heir to the throne, was credited as the photographer for the picture in the post.

It is not currently known when exactly the photo was taken and Kensington Palace has said it will not be reissuing the original unedited photograph.

What has the Princess of Wales said?

On Monday, the Princess of Wales issued an apology, saying: "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.

"I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C"

What does it mean to 'kill' a photograph?

A number of the world's largest news agencies, hours after the picture was released, said they were issuing a 'kill' notice to the image.

The notice generally refers to when an image has been retracted by agencies, which in turn advise clients - for example, newspapers or television broadcasters - to remove and no longer use it within their coverage of a story.

PA, AP, Reuters, Getty and AFP were among the agencies to remove the photo. Each provides photos to some of the world's biggest news organisations.

The application of a kill notice against a royal photograph is rare, and such notices generally are uncommon within the industry.

Eric Baradat, director of photography at AFP, told ITV News: "It's a major communication failure from their side to distribute such an image, which raises doubts, will only create rumors and make us doubt that she's as well as they want her to look.

"And that's how it was important for us to tell it and to kill the picture and to communicate to our subscribers."

'It's a major communication failure from their side to distribute such an image,' Eric Baradat, director of photography at AFP, told ITV News

Why was the photo removed?

A closer look at the image reveals a number of discrepancies that photography experts say show the image has been edited.

For example, part of Princess Charlotte's left sleeve is missing where her skirt instead appears.

The Princess of Wales' right hand, which is wrapped around her youngest son, Prince Louis, is blurred compared with his jumper. Kate's zip, meanwhile, also appears to be misaligned.

And in the background of the picture there is seemingly another misalignment with a white object.

Ronald Cufley, a forensic digital consultant, told ITV News it would appear "likely" that the photograph has been altered in part.

He said: "My conclusion is that the centre part of the photograph, which is largely the Princess [Kate] from the top of her head down to the middle of her body really has the indications that it has been changed.

"The children on the outside look perfectly normal, the chap [Prince George] standing behind her, his head and face are perfectly normal, but his arms rather disappear at the point I think some modification has been done."

Why has Kate been absent from royal duties?

The Princess of Wales has been absent from official royal duties since January when she underwent abdominal surgery.

Kensington Palace has previously said she will return to work after Easter, but it is not clear if that means after the Easter weekend or school holidays.

The procedure Kate underwent took place on January 16 at the London Clinic and she eventually left the hospital nearly two weeks later on January 29.

She returned to Adelaide Cottage, in Windsor, where her husband spent a period of time caring for her and their children. He has since returned to carrying out royal duties.

An unofficial paparazzi picture of Kate was published by the US celebrity news outlet TMZ earlier this month.

The organisation said it showed the Kate sitting in the passenger seat of a car being driven by her mother, Carole Middleton, near Windsor Castle.

On Monday, Kate was photographed with Prince William in a car they were travelling in to a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey.

The Princess of Wales did not attend the service herself and it is understood she instead had a private appointment.

